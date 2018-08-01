Pharmacist 'snooped' on dozens of patients, N.S. privacy commissioner says

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia’s privacy commissioner says a grocery-store pharmacist snooped into the electronic personal health information of dozens of people she knew, an indication of the “real and present danger” of intrusion into patients’ private lives.

Two reports from Information and Privacy Commissioner Catherine Tully say the monitoring of electronic personal health information and databases is a “critical vulnerability” in the province.

Tully investigated a series of privacy breaches by a pharmacist employed as the manager at a community pharmacy operated by the Sobeys National Pharmacy Group.

She says the pharmacist inappropriately accessed the personal information, including prescription history and medical conditions, of 46 people over a two-year period.

Tully also determined the Department of Health and Sobeys National Pharmacy Group failed to adequately monitor access to the data, and that investigations conducted by both parties weren’t adequate.

She says the Health Department initially told her the breaches had been contained and that there was no evidence of malicious intent.

But her investigation found the pharmacist had a personal relationship with all of the affected individuals, had created false profiles to access information, disclosed information to her spouse, and continued to use the health information even after her employment was terminated.

“The temptation to ‘snoop’ is difficult for some individuals to resist,” said Tully.

“Custodians of electronic health records must anticipate and plan for the intentional abuse of access by authorized users.”

Tully makes 18 recommendations aimed at improving auditing programs and strengthening breach protocols.

She also has made a recommendation directly to Health Minister Randy Delorey that the Personal Health Information Act be amended to lengthen the prosecution time to two years.