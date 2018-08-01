Cyclist struck and killed in Brampton; driver fled the scene

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in an industrial area of Brampton.

Peel police and paramedics were called to Summerlea Road and Walker Drive, near Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

