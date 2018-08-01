Loading articles...

Cyclist struck and killed in Brampton; driver fled the scene

Last Updated Aug 1, 2018 at 9:49 am EDT

Peel police cruiser logo. TWITTER/@PeelPoliceMedia

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in an industrial area of Brampton.

Peel police and paramedics were called to Summerlea Road and Walker Drive, near Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The topic of cyclist deaths was covered in the “Big Story” podcast in July.

It seems we can’t go a day without hearing about a cyclist in this country being injured, or killed on the road.

You can hear the full episode and subscribe to The Big Story podcast on iTunes or Google Play.

You can also hear it online at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

Jamal Jenkem

Brampton

Another fine example of vibrant diversity in action

I can’t wait to see the name of the perp when they arrest him, that is unless he’s already fled back to his homeland.

August 01, 2018 at 10:02 am