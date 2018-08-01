Montreal World Film Festival to go on as planned after founder pays back taxes

MONTREAL – The beleaguered Montreal World Film Festival is expected to go ahead as planned after its founder paid Quebec’s Revenue Department almost $33,000 in back taxes.

Revenu Quebec filed a motion in court Wednesday withdrawing an earlier attempt for an injunction to prevent the 42nd edition of the festival from taking place later this month.

Authorities have said festival founder Serge Losique owes up to $500,000 in back taxes.

Revenu Quebec spokesperson Genevieve Laurier said Losique’s $32,800 means the film festival can legally pursue its activities.

For years the event has been under pressure after losing sponsors as well as significance in the international film community.

In 2016, many employees resigned, citing Losique’s “incompetent leadership.”

The Montreal World Film Festival is scheduled to open Aug. 23.

(Cogeco Nouvelles)