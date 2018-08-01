Police investigating daylight robbery after van rams into Mississauga jewelry store

The owner of a Mississauga jewelry store said he thought his wife was going to be shot after $100,000 worth of items were stolen at gunpoint.

Baldev Manjania said a red van rammed into the front of his store three times on Saturday evening, breaking through the glass windows.

He said he was in his store, New Rana Jewellers, with his wife and brother when three masked men ran inside and started smashing the display cases.

Manjania, 48, said one man pointed a gun at his wife while the other two started stealing jewelry. He said the men didn’t say anything during the robbery.

“I feel very scared,” Manjania said. “I thought they were going to shoot my wife.”

Manjania said he grabbed a sword he got from a Sikh temple and ran after the three men as they jumped into a black car and drove away.

“I went to get my sword because I had to do something to save my family,” he said.

Manjania said nobody was injured.

Peel regional police said they are investigating the incident and that they are searching for four suspects, but no other information is available.

Spokeswoman Const. Sarah Patten said police are aware of a security camera video circulating online that shows the robbery.

“Police are still investigating and canvassing the area,” said Patten.

Majania said his store is now being repaired and that he expects the construction costs to be about $25,000.

He said his store opened in 2005 and that he was robbed only once before in 2012. But he said this robbery was the first time a gun was used.

Manjania said as an added security measure, he’s going to be installing more cameras in his store.

“I just feel very scared,” said Manjania. “My wife is just in a state of shock.”