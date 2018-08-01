Loading articles...

Man injured in industrial incident in North York

Side view of a Toronto Police Service cruiser with its emergency lights on. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a man in his 30s is in hospital with possible life-threatening injuires after an industrial incident in North York

Emergency crews were called to 99 Northwood Drive near Willodale Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was reportedly injured when a construction vehicle flipped over.

The Ministry of Labour is currently investigating the incident.

