Man in his 60s struck in North York

Last Updated Aug 1, 2018 at 11:06 pm EDT

Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in North York.

Officers were called to Jane Street and Frith Road just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man in his 60s has been rushed to a trauma centre. No word on the extent of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene.

Jane was closed from Courage Avenue to Grandravine Drive as police investigated.

 

