Lawsuit against Soulpepper co-founder Albert Schultz settled, his lawyer says

A lawyer representing Albert Schultz says lawsuits alleging the theatre impresario sexually harassed multiple actresses have been settled.

Peter Wardle says legal actions against the Soulpepper Theatre co-founder have been settled “in a way that is satisfactory to him,” but did not provide any details.

Schultz resigned from Soulpepper in January amid the allegations from four actresses, who all alleged he had harassed them for years with impunity.

Schultz denied the allegations and said at the time he planned to defend himself against the claims.

The theatre company said it was unaware of any allegations of misconduct against Schultz or anyone else, having conducted investigations into the issue as recently as the fall of 2017.

The scandal also prompted Soulpepper to part ways with Leslie Lester, Schultz’s wife and the company’s executive director.