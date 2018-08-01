Loading articles...

Enercare to be acquired by Brookfield

Last Updated Aug 1, 2018 at 8:06 am EDT

Enercare Inc. of Markham is going to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure in friendly deal valued at $4.3 billion.

Enercare shareholders are going to get an equivalent of $29 per share in cash or equity.

More to come

