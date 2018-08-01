Loading articles...

1 male shot near Dundas and Broadview

Last Updated Aug 1, 2018 at 9:57 pm EDT

Toronto police are investigating after a male was shot in the area of Munro St. and Kintyre Ave. CITYNEWS/David Misener

Toronto police say one male has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue.

Officers were called to Munro Avenue and Kintyre Street just after 9 a.m. to reports that 4 or 5 shots had been fired.

One male victim was located on the scene with lower body injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

