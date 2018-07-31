Seth Rogen is the new voice of TTC public service announcements

After dropping a not-so-subtle hint on Twitter, the TTC confirmed Tuesday that Canadian actor Seth Rogen will be lending his voice to announcements on transit.

But you won’t be hearing Rogen’s signature voice booming over the PA systems announcing subway stations or bus and streetcar stops.

Similar to his gig with Metro Vancouver’s TransLink in his hometown, Rogen will be the friendly voice that reminds customers to be courteous and provides other useful information via “quirky public service announcements (PSAs).”

For example, in a message about fare evasion, Rogen jokes, “I can see you! No, I can’t actually see you … I didn’t mean to freak you out.”

In another about blocking doors he says, “I judge you! You are being rude!”

In a release, the TTC said the 20-second messages are meant to be light-hearted and humorous, in an effort to make “taking the TTC a more positive experience for all.”

“I was enthusiastic to record messages for the TTC to help make everyone’s riding experience as amazing as it could possibly be,” said Rogen. “I use public transportation myself and would like people to not be clipping their toenails around me,” he joked, referring to a PSA specifically aimed at deterring personal grooming on the TTC.

Listen to all 12 recordings below.