Monday's Games

Last Updated Jul 31, 2018 at 3:00 am EDT

American League

Minnesota 5 Cleveland 4

Oakland 10 Toronto 1

Seattle 2 Houston 0

National League

Atlanta 5 Miami 3

St. Louis 5 Colorado 4 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5 San Diego 3 (12 innings)

Interleague

Boston 2 Philadelphia 1 (13 innings)

Texas 9 Arizona 5

