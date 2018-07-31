Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Mexico official says airliner crashed after takeoff in north
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 31, 2018 6:13 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY – An Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, a federal official confirmed, but authorities had no immediate word on any casualties.
The civil defence office of Durango state said the plane landed in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The agency published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.
Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico’s Transport Department, said that “the plane fell upon takeoff.” He said there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.
The airline said in its Twitter account that it was “trying to verify the information and obtain details.” Aeromexico said the incident involved an Embraer 190 plane with a capacity of 100 passengers on a flight from Durango to Mexico City.
