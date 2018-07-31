Loading articles...

Male in hospital after overnight shooting in Mississauga

Police tape off an area near Wharton Way and Dundas Street East in Mississauga after a shooting on July 31, 2018. CITYNEWS

Peel police are searching for suspects after a shooting overnight in Mississauga.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Wharton Way, near Dundas Street East and Dixie Road.

Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, suffered a single gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect description has not been released.

Police continue to investigate.

