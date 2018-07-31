LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Prosecutors in Southern California have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.

The unidentified woman, who worked in the television industry, went to Los Angeles police in February to report three alleged incidents in the mid-to-late 1980s.

A document obtained Tuesday from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office shows prosecutors were considering possible charges including felony forced oral copulation.

The document states the woman disclosed at least one of the alleged incidents to a friend a year before filing the police report.

In an article last week in The New Yorker, six women alleged sexual harassment or misconduct by Moonves.

Moonves acknowledged making advances that may have made women uncomfortable but said he never misused his position to hinder anyone’s career.

The incident reviewed by prosecutors was not mentioned in The New Yorker piece.

An email sent to CBS seeking comment was not immediately returned.