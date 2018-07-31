'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2."
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The acclaimed Pixar sequel “Incredibles 2” has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney’s third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.
Disney said Tuesday that Brad Bird’s summer blockbuster reached $1 billion on Monday, about six weeks after debuting with $182.7 million at North American theatres. That opening set a new record for animated releases, and “Incredibles 2” has steadily climbed the history books.
Not accounting for inflation, its domestic haul of $574 million ranks as the ninth biggest North American gross of all-time.
“Incredibles 2” follows Disney’s “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” in reaching $1 billion this year. Disney releases account for exactly half of the 36 films to ever cross $1 billion globally.