European economy slows amid trade fears
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 31, 2018 5:08 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 31, 2018 at 6:00 am EDT
A party ship, left, cruises on the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, late Saturday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
FRANKFURT – Official statistics show that Europe’s economic upswing slowed further in the second quarter amid jitters over a possible global trade war.
Growth in the 19 countries that use the euro currency eased to a quarterly rate of 0.3 per cent, weaker than markets had expected and down from from 0.4 per cent in the first quarter. Fear that new tariffs will slow global commerce has been weighing on the outlook in the Europe, where the economy is heavily dependent on trade.
Though the economy has slowed, it continues to grow, with output up 2.1 per cent from the second quarter a year earlier.
Figures from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat showed Tuesday that unemployment was unchanged in June at 8.3 per cent and inflation rose in July to 2.1 per cent from 2.0 per cent.
