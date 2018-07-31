Loading articles...

Man stabbed several times near Martin Grove and Finch

Last Updated Jul 31, 2018 at 5:35 am EDT

Toronto police investigate after a man was stabbed on Orpington Crescent on July 31, 2018. CITYNEWS

A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Etobicoke.

The stabbing happened on Orpington Crescent in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Toronto police say there was some sort of fight that led to the man being stabbed several times.

There is no word on suspects.

