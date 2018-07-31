Death on N.B. First Nation not considered a criminal matter: Mounties

ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, N.B. – Police say they don’t believe criminality was involved in the death of a 22-year-old woman on a New Brunswick First Nation last weekend.

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says a man was taken into custody, questioned and later released.

She says evidence gathered to date leads police to believe there was no criminality in the woman’s death.

Rogers-Marsh says while it is no longer considered a criminal matter, the RCMP continue to assist the Coroner’s Office in its investigation.