Boycott looms for landmark named after slave owner

BOSTON – Boston’s Faneuil (FAN’-yul) Hall has served as a home for civic rhetoric from the time colonists congregated to talk about freedom from the British. But the site known as the Cradle of Liberty is named after wealthy 18th century slave owner Peter Faneuil, much to the chagrin of activists who are planning a boycott.

Kevin Peterson is leading the boycott of the city-owned building, saying the hall was constructed from money derived from the sale of slaves.

He says that letters to Democratic Mayor Martin Walsh’s office calling for a public hearing about the issue have gone unanswered. The mayor’s office has said history cannot be erased.

Faneuil financed construction of the site as a gift to the city over two centuries ago.