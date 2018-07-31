Boycott looms for landmark named after slave owner

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, pedestrians walk past Faneuil Hall in Boston. In an open letter to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, dated July 30, 2018, some black Bostonians are threatening a boycott because the building's 18th-century namesake was a slave owner. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
BOSTON – Boston’s Faneuil (FAN’-yul) Hall has served as a home for civic rhetoric from the time colonists congregated to talk about freedom from the British. But the site known as the Cradle of Liberty is named after wealthy 18th century slave owner Peter Faneuil, much to the chagrin of activists who are planning a boycott.
Kevin Peterson is leading the boycott of the city-owned building, saying the hall was constructed from money derived from the sale of slaves.
He says that letters to Democratic Mayor Martin Walsh’s office calling for a public hearing about the issue have gone unanswered. The mayor’s office has said history cannot be erased.
Faneuil financed construction of the site as a gift to the city over two centuries ago.