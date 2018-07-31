Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
1 of first black University of North Carolina students dies
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 31, 2018 4:09 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 31, 2018 at 4:40 am EDT
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill says one of its first black students has died.
News outlets report J. Kenneth Lee died last week. A funeral for the 94-year-old was Monday in Greensboro.
The university says in a statement that Lee was one of four African-American students who helped integrate the campus. The four had joined a lawsuit filed in 1949 that led to the desegregation of the university’s law school.
Thurgood Marshall was then-director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defence Fund and represented Lee and the other plaintiffs in the suit. Marshall later became the U.S. Supreme Court’s first African-American justice.
Lee enrolled in the law school in 1951 and became a prominent civil rights attorney in Greensboro after graduating. His career spanned more than five decades.
