Woman struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say a woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Officers were called to Warden Avenue near Deans Drive just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Paramedics say one female pedestrian suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene.

Police say Warden between St. Clair Avenue East and Upton Road is expected to be closed for an extended period.

