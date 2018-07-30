Woman charged following alleged racist attack against three women in Mississauga

Peel police say a woman has been charged with assault after allegedly flinging racial slurs at an 18-year-old woman and flicking a lighter towards her.

The alleged incident happened Sunday evening at a bus shelter at Hurontario Street and Paisley Boulevard in Mississauga.

Officers say another woman attempted to intervene, and the accused allegedly attacked her and tried to remove her hijab.

A third woman, a 56-year-old from Mississauga, was also allegedly assaulted and had racial slurs made towards her.

Investigators say the alleged assault is believed to be hate-motivated.

Police are asking the unidentified alleged victim to come forward so they can speak with her regarding some of the details of the incident.

Sharon Alexander, 35, of Mississauga has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear in court at the end of August.

-with files from News Staff