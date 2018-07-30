Woman charged following alleged racist attack against three women in Mississauga

Peel police say a woman has been charged with assault after allegedly flinging racial slurs at an 18-year-old woman and flicking a lighter towards her.
The alleged incident happened Sunday evening at a bus shelter at Hurontario Street and Paisley Boulevard in Mississauga.
Officers say another woman attempted to intervene, and the accused allegedly attacked her and tried to remove her hijab.
A third woman, a 56-year-old from Mississauga, was also allegedly assaulted and had racial slurs made towards her.
Investigators say the alleged assault is believed to be hate-motivated.
Police are asking the unidentified alleged victim to come forward so they can speak with her regarding some of the details of the incident.
Sharon Alexander, 35, of Mississauga has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.
She is scheduled to appear in court at the end of August.
-with files from News Staff
Oh he!!….I am so tired of this racist junk and we do have more than 50% South Asians in this City. But I blame Trump for opening up a horribly racist can of worms in the US which has spilled over to Canada and brought out the hatred in the formerly hidden ignorant mental idiots up here. And spare me the excuses!! You don’t live here!
Let’s hear the whole story…..with footage. I’ve experienced VERY little open racism like that in the GTA. What I have witnessed plenty of is visible minorities, or in some neighbourhoods the majority, walking around with a chip on their shoulder so heavy they need a weight belt that will become pretty belligerent and ignorant at the slightest provocation, then cry wolf it’s a hate crime.