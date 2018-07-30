Winnipeg club board member resigns after Canadian Nationalist Party meeting

WINNIPEG – A cultural club in Winnipeg says one of its board members has agreed to resign after it hosted a meeting for the Canadian Nationalist Party over the weekend.

The Belgian Club says in a statement posted to Facebook that a junior member of its staff took the booking without fully realizing what the party represents.

The Canadian Nationalist Party’s website touts a “Canada first” approach, which includes reducing immigration, deporting asylum seekers and banning burqas.

As the meeting was set to start on Saturday, protestors arrived and got into a verbal confrontation with the handful of people in attendance.

In a video posted online, a woman identified as the treasurer for the Belgian Club, says she doesn’t follow nationalism, but goes on to add that you can’t get a job if you are not a visible minority.

The club says the woman’s views do not represent the values of the club and she was asked to resign.