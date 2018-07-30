Toronto councillors meet to take action against Ford's plan to shrink council

Toronto city council will battle back again Monday against Premier Doug Ford’s plan to slash the size council by nearly half.

Councillors will continue to review an emergency motion in response to the province’s plan to reduce the number of council seats to 25 from 47 before the October 22 municipal election.

Mayor John Tory’s emergency motion would have council request the province to conduct a binding referendum on the legislation before proceeding with it.

Council will also look at proposals to consider legal action against the province to block the move.

On Friday, the debate over the emergency motion on the planned cuts, Coun. Mike Layton triggered a shouting match by implying Mayor John Tory knew about the plan beforehand and didn’t give council any warning.

Tory replied he had a 50-second discussion that went nowhere and gave him no indication that the Ontario government had any intention of taking action.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself Our City Hall is planning to assemble at Queen’s Park on Monday to demonstrate their opposition to cutting council.

