Toronto councillors meet to take action against Ford's plan to shrink council

Last Updated Jul 30, 2018 at 6:53 am EDT

Toronto city council hold an emergency meeting on July 27, 2018. CITYNEWS/Josef Fazio

Toronto city council will battle back again Monday against Premier Doug Ford’s plan to slash the size council by nearly half.

Councillors will continue to review an emergency motion in response to the province’s plan to reduce the number of council seats to 25 from 47 before the October 22 municipal election.

Mayor John Tory’s emergency motion would have council request the province to conduct a binding referendum on the legislation before proceeding with it.

Council will also look at proposals to consider legal action against the province to block the move.

On Friday, the debate over the emergency motion on the planned cuts, Coun. Mike Layton triggered a shouting match by implying Mayor John Tory knew about the plan beforehand and didn’t give council any warning.

Tory replied he had a 50-second discussion that went nowhere and gave him no indication that the Ontario government had any intention of taking action.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself Our City Hall is planning to assemble at Queen’s Park on Monday to demonstrate their opposition to cutting council.

TheTruthWillSetYouFree

So councillors are wasting the taxpayers money and time in order to save their own jobs. This is just further proof that Ford is doing the right thing!

July 30, 2018 at 7:01 am
John666

There was no referendum when council decided to increase their ranks, so no referendum is required to reduce it.

July 30, 2018 at 7:01 am
