Sunday's Games

Last Updated Jul 30, 2018 at 1:00 am EDT

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 3 Minnesota 0

N.Y. Yankees 6 Kansas City 3

Baltimore 11 Tampa Bay 5

Cleveland 8 Detroit 1

Texas 4 Houston 3

Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 5

National League

Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 0

Miami 5 Washington 0

Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Mets 1 Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 5

Arizona 5 San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 2

Interleague

Colorado 3 Oakland 2

MLS

Seattle 3 New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 4 Orlando City 3

