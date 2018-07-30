Is Seth Rogen poised to become the voice of the TTC?

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen has already landed a job as the voice of public transit in his hometown of Vancouver.

And now it looks like he could be poised to take on a similar role for the TTC.

The TTC’s Brad Ross tweeted out a photo with Rogen on Monday morning. They appear to be in an audio booth (hint, hint).

What is fellow Canadian and public transit user @Sethrogen doing posing for a selfie with me – in a #TTC Bloor-Yonge ball cap, no less? Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/eccCNkmkrT — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) July 30, 2018

“What is fellow Canadian and public transit user @Sethrogen doing posing for a selfie with me – in a #TTC Bloor-Yonge ball cap, no less?” Ross wrote. “Stay tuned!”

CityNews reached out to Ross for more details, but he would only say “More tomorrow!”

In the meantime, Torontonians have been weighing in on the prospect of Rogen’s voice reverberating through our subway tunnels. Some like the idea, others were pining for a celebrity with a stronger connection to Toronto, like Mike Myers, or Jim Carrey.

On the CityNews Facebook page, Rick Lindsey said “Tommy Chong or Jim Carrey would be better. Next stop, Spadina, ALLLLLLLRIGHTY THEN.”

Chris Bullock gave the nod to Rush rocker Geddy Lee, and Max put his vote in for Mike Myers “because he’s local.”

He’s some of your tweets on the topic:

Should be someone representative to the people of #Toronto. Must haves: horrible English and heavy accents. — MC (@FreeToTweet1975) July 30, 2018

Why not? TTC is already comedy of errors, so Rogan is perfect — DonVanucci (@DonVanucci) July 30, 2018

I like that Vancouver native, Seth Rogen is now the voice for Vancouver Public Transit, but as a Torontonian, I’d take Toronto natives @JimCarrey or Rachel McAdams any day.. — Jacquelyn French (@LittleIdeaBox) July 30, 2018

Nope not Rogen!! @RealKiefer @arnettwill to name a couple! At least get someone who knows Toronto and has used the damn #ttc !!!! — LadyLuvsSports(@LadyLuvsSports) July 30, 2018

Mike Myers or Jim Carrey for sure. Actually use both — sandees (@S_and_pip) July 30, 2018

As long as he laughs…. he has to laugh after every announcement… “Next Stop Davisviille… heh heh heh heh” — Mike (Mikey) Robin (@onrgallery) July 30, 2018

Would make riding the TTC subway much more bearable hearing his voice — Jillena Oberparleiter (@JillenaOber) July 30, 2018