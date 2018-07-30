Loading articles...

Peel police fine driver who packed car with protruding wood beams

Last Updated Jul 30, 2018 at 4:23 pm EDT

Photo: Peel Regional Police ‏@PeelPoliceMedia

Who needs a moving van?

This driver, apparently.

Peel regional police tweeted out a photo of vehicle jam-packed with beams of woods protruding precariously out of the passenger-side windows.

Police said they stopped the vehicle at Mavis Road and Matheson Boulevard in Mississauga and fined the driver $160 for insecure load.

The tweet has garnered hundreds of comments, with some saying the fine for packing all that wood wasn’t stiff enough.

“Honestly disappointing that the fine is so small,” tweeted Erik Boesveld. “Commercial vehicle operators get fined so much more for much smaller violations. Should increase penalties for all to help reduce these types of incidents.”

“This is the problem,” added Jennifer Hutton. “$160 is not a deterrent for a lot of people. This should have been $1,000.”

Surgit tweeted that the driver would have saved money had he/she merely rented an appropriate vehicle.

“$29.99 to rent the van with gas insurance $50, to save the $50 got $160 ticket…”

And the rest of the internet took the opportunity to have some fun.

HLo

Looks life something from those Cam Woolley special features back in his OPP days.

July 30, 2018 at 4:21 pm
holy smokes

What was he/she building? I don’t think I’ll hire him/her; something tells me things just wouldn’t work out. If they pulled into the driveway carrying the raw materials like that I’d be having my doubts about the quality of ‘workmanship’. Oh Ya

July 30, 2018 at 4:30 pm
