Peel police fine driver who packed car with protruding wood beams

Who needs a moving van?

This driver, apparently.

Peel regional police tweeted out a photo of vehicle jam-packed with beams of woods protruding precariously out of the passenger-side windows.

Police said they stopped the vehicle at Mavis Road and Matheson Boulevard in Mississauga and fined the driver $160 for insecure load.

Traffic Unit stopped this car at Mavis and Matheson #mississauga for insecure load, $160 fine. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/XUSiJYOiR5 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 29, 2018

The tweet has garnered hundreds of comments, with some saying the fine for packing all that wood wasn’t stiff enough.

“Honestly disappointing that the fine is so small,” tweeted Erik Boesveld. “Commercial vehicle operators get fined so much more for much smaller violations. Should increase penalties for all to help reduce these types of incidents.”

Honestly disappointing that the fine is so small. Commercial vehicle operators get fined so much more for much smaller violations. Should increase penalties for all to help reduce these types of incidents — Erik Boesveld (@erikboesveld) July 29, 2018

“This is the problem,” added Jennifer Hutton. “$160 is not a deterrent for a lot of people. This should have been $1,000.”

This is the problem. $160 is not a deterrent for a lot of people. This should have been $1,000. DUI should be a one time shot and you are out. $10k fine, 30 days in the clink, and license gone for life. Automatically. Then actions will change. — Jennifer Hutton (@JennHutton) July 29, 2018

Surgit tweeted that the driver would have saved money had he/she merely rented an appropriate vehicle.

“$29.99 to rent the van with gas insurance $50, to save the $50 got $160 ticket…”

$29.99 to rent the van with gas insurance $50 , to save the $50 got $160 ticket , come on peoples , use your brain and safety starts from you — Surjit Singh Flora (@surjit_flora) July 30, 2018

And the rest of the internet took the opportunity to have some fun.

“Is there a problem officer?” — Paul Henderson (@Hendy759) July 29, 2018