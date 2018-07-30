Parliamentary security force seeks harassment investigators after case backlog

OTTAWA – Parliament’s security force says it’s dealt with multiple harassment complaints and wants to hire outside investigators.

The Parliamentary Protective Service is setting out its need for third-party help in a publicly posted contract tender that also says the force dealt with a backlog of harassment cases earlier this year.

The tender document says the force has closed a significant number of formal harassment complaints and now requires the services of investigators.

A spokesman for the security force says there are no outstanding harassment cases — but cites a need to ensure the organization is equipped to manage future cases in a timely manner.

Spokesman Joseph Law could not disclose the specific nature or number of harassment cases that led to the previous backlog, due to privacy concerns.

The security service is following harassment prevention policies developed by the House of Commons and Senate, which call for a third-party investigator, until it finalizes its own policy later this year.