Loading articles...

Male cyclist struck in Etobicoke

Side view of a Toronto Police Service cruiser with its emergency lights on. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a male cyclist has been rushed to trauma centre after being struck in Etobicoke.

They were called to the scene at Crown Hill Place and Riverwood Parkway just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the male suffered life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved stayed on the scene and traffic services is currently investigating.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies