In the news today, July 30

Six stories in the news for Monday, July 30

———

TRUDEAU TO ATTEND FUNERAL FOR GREEKTOWN VICTIM

Mourners will gather in east Toronto this morning for the funeral of 18-year-old Reese Fallon, who died in last week’s mass shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood. Prime Minister Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory are among those expected to attend the service. Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed and 13 others were wounded when a gunman opened fire on pedestrians and restaurant-goers. The 29-year-old gunman also died.

———

AUTO-PRODUCING NATIONS GATHER TO TALK TARIFFS

Canada will join Mexico and other European and Asian auto-producing countries this week to plot strategy ahead of the potential imposition of tariffs on vehicles and auto parts exported to the United States. Japan and the EU organized the meeting for Tuesday in Geneva, where vice and deputy ministers will discus the punishing levies threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. Deputy international trade minister Timothy Sargent is expected to represent Canada.

———

FORMER HOUSE LEADER VAN LOAN QUITTING POLITICS

A longtime Conservative MP who was once former prime minister Stephen Harper’s Government House Leader is leaving politics. Ontario MP Peter Van Loan told a gathering of supporters at his farm yesterday that he will retire from the House of Commons, effective Sept. 30. Van Loan was first elected in the riding of York-Simcoe in 2004. He became a cabinet minister in 2006 and remained in Harper’s inner circle until 2015, when the Conservatives were defeated by the Trudeau Liberals.

———

DOZENS OF ONTARIO FIRES STILL OUT OF CONTROL

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says dozens of forest fires remain out of control in the province, with the largest now measuring more than 82 square kilometres. The ministry says that as of Sunday evening there were 39 active fires in northeastern Ontario, and 14 of them were out of control. In the northwest, dozens of new fires were sparked over the weekend, bringing the total number of active blazes in that region to 94, with 27 designated “not under control.”

———

BOATERS HAMPERING FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS IN B.C.

Nearby wildfires are still wreaking havoc, but boaters on B.C.’s Okanagan Lake continue to enjoy the summer — and that’s causing problems for area fire crews. Glen Burgess of the BC Wildfire Service says boaters have been impeding the response of firefighters’ support aircraft, which use the lake as a bucketing tool and water source. Burgess says the problem got so bad over the weekend that the Mounties had to be called in to help keep the public away.

———

N.B. GROUP FIGHTS TO SAVE ‘KISSING BRIDGES’

Raymond Boucher says if you haven’t shared a kiss beneath the beams of a covered bridge, you’re missing out. Once commonly known as “kissing bridges” for the romantic interludes that often occurred in the relative privacy they offered, the picturesque wooden structures are speckled across New Brunswick. Boucher, the president of the Covered Bridges Conservation Association of New Brunswick, is calling for the restoration and preservation of the iconic landmarks.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in Washington to discuss proposed U.S. tariffs on autos and auto parts.

— The Calgary Flames hold a news conference with former captain Jarome Iginla who’ll be announcing his retirement from the NHL.

— Donna Elder back in Edmonton court charged with attempting to murder an 85-year-old woman with her vehicle.

— B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham announces support for new research on agri-food production in the province.

———