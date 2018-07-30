Loading articles...

ICE quest for detention sites puts Trump county on tightrope

Last Updated Jul 30, 2018 at 12:40 am EDT

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JULY 30, 2018 AND THEREAFTER-The lead guitarist from a local latino band leads a conga-style line of couples during the First Fridays street festival in Goshen, Ind., on June 1, 2018. Participants in the monthly gathering represent the diversity of the county. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

GOSHEN, Ind. – The Trump administration’s expansion of immigration detention has fueled debate in many communities, including places where the president enjoys wide support.

They are places like Elkhart County, Indiana, where a proposal by one of the nation’s largest private prison operators to build a 1,200-bed detention centre put local decision-makers on a tightrope.

In Elkhart, where the economy is booming, nearly two-thirds of voters backed Trump for president.

But the county seat and the largest local employers have made a place for thousands of immigrants, many in the country illegally. The detention centre proposal was “like a microcosm of all the different issues of immigration, right here in this county,” one local official said, a dynamic that fed tension and uncertainty.

