Generals from Koreas discuss easing military confrontation

SEOUL, South Korea – Generals from the rival Koreas are meeting at their tense border for talks on how to ease military confrontation.

Seoul’s Defence Ministry says Tuesday’s general-level talks at the border village of Panmunjom are part of efforts to implement April’s inter-Korean summit military agreements.

During the summit, the rival Korean leaders agreed to work to pull back from the danger of another war on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean media report the talks may focus on dropping the number of military guards at a jointly controlled area at Panmunjom and withdrawing heavy weapons from the site.

The meeting comes four days after North Korea returned the reported remains of U.S. soldiers missing from the 1950-53 Korean War.