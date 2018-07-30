Loading articles...

Cosby fighting classification as sexually violent predator

Last Updated Jul 30, 2018 at 2:00 pm EDT

FILE ‚Äì In this April 4, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Cosby's lawyers are challenging the legality of the process under which a Pennsylvania board recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator. They also claimed in a court filing that the state's recently revised sex offender registry law is unconstitutional and should not be applied retroactively. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Bill Cosby’s lawyers are challenging the legality of the process under which a Pennsylvania board recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator.

They also claimed in a court filing last week that the state’s recently revised sex offender registry law is unconstitutional and should not be applied retroactively.

The 81-year-old Cosby is due to be sentenced Sept. 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was convicted in April of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago. He plans to appeal.

A judge must decide whether to accept the finding he is a predator.

The designation would require the former TV star to receive sex offender counselling by a state-approved provider at least monthly for the rest of his life.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies