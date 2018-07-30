Bobby Brown to receive proclamation to honour late daughter

ATLANTA – Singer Bobby Brown is hoping to build a shelter for domestic violence victims in honour of his late daughter amid allegations that he once hit his ex-wife Whitney Houston.

Brown will receive a proclamation from City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards and other officials Monday in acknowledgement to build the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House, a not-for-profit organization.

Bobbi Kristina died at the age of 22 in 2015. She is also the daughter of Houston, who died in 2012.

Last week, Brown denied in an interview that he ever struck Houston despite a 2016 interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts in which the singer said he once hit her. He was accused of striking Houston in the face, leaving her with a bruised cheek and a cut inside her lip in 2003.