2 found critically injured in suspected assault outside Toronto church

A man and a woman were rushed to hospital from outside St. James Cathedral in downtown Toronto after some kind of assault.

Police were called to the area of King and Church streets before 3:30 a.m. on Monday. They received the call from a man walking his dog, who found the victims unresponsive and bleeding.

Police have described their injuries as life-threatening penetrating wounds.

It is not clear exactly when or how long the victims were left on the church grounds.

So far, there is no description of a suspect.