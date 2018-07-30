Accused in Shoppers Drug Mart stabbing deemed fit to stand trial: report

The woman accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto’s PATH system in 2015 has been found competent to stand trial, according to the CBC.
The Ontario Review Board has found that Rohinie Bisesar, 43, is mentally sound, allowing for a hearing to now move forward, The CBC says.
CityNews called the board, but that call hasn’t been returned.
Bisesar is now reportedly set to re-appear before a judge in late October.
A trial was supposed to begin earlier this year, however a jury chose to have the board make the determination that Bisesar was mentally fit.
Bisesar faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Rosemarie Junor, 28.
It took 3 yrs to come to this conclusion, are we serious here? The woman knew what she was doing but decided to act insane so she can avoid serious punishment. There is no cure for her really in the psychiatric wards. Unfortunately our civilized justice system won’t allow hard labor or death sentence either, so life imprisonment with no chance of parole ever will have to do.
Excellent news albeit 2 years late…..what most people already knew has been confirmed. Now our lame excuse for a justice system just has to figure out that the punishment needs to fit the crime instead of favouring criminals…..