Accused in Shoppers Drug Mart stabbing deemed fit to stand trial: report

The woman accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto’s PATH system in 2015 has been found competent to stand trial, according to the CBC.

The Ontario Review Board has found that Rohinie Bisesar, 43, is mentally sound, allowing for a hearing to now move forward, The CBC says.

CityNews called the board, but that call hasn’t been returned.

Bisesar is now reportedly set to re-appear before a judge in late October.

A trial was supposed to begin earlier this year, however a jury chose to have the board make the determination that Bisesar was mentally fit.

Bisesar faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Rosemarie Junor, 28.