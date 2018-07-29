Vladimir Guerrero expresses pride in son's promotion to triple-A Buffalo Bisons

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Vladimir Guerrero said Sunday that he’s “extremely happy” his son Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take one step closer to the big leagues when he reports to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday.

Guerrero noted that Sunday is Father’s Day in the Dominican Republic, and said he couldn’t ask for a better day for his son’s promotion and his own induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“It means a lot to me that this promotion came today,” he said at a news conference following his induction ceremony in Cooperstown, NY.

“In fact, Vladdy Jr. made me a surprise video for Fathers’ Day. “Many people around me thought I was going to cry when I saw it, because they did.”

Guerrero said he wished his son “the best of chances, but especially to keep working hard.”

Guerrero Jr., who was present at his father’s ceremony, gave the Toronto Blue Jays little choice but to name him to their Triple-A affiliate.

Listed as the top prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, he’s batting .402 with 14 homers and 60 runs batted in through 61 games at double-A New Hampshire this season.

The 19-year-old third baseman missed a month of the season with a strained left patellar tendon and returned to game action two weeks ago.

The son of the former Montreal Expos star signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2015.