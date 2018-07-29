Loading articles...

Teenager goes missing while walking her dog in East York

Last Updated Jul 29, 2018 at 4:02 pm EDT

Toronto police are asking for help in locating Sydney Lakhani, 15, who has been missing since Tuesday. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking the public for help in looking for a teenager who went missing earlier this week in East York while walking her family dog.

Sydney Lakhani, 15, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Cosburn Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area.

The family dog was later found tied up in the area she went missing.

She’s described as 5 foot 3 inches with purple dyed hair.

Lakhani was last seen wearing black skirt, white t-shirt and large hoop earrings. She is maybe carrying a pink and black knapsack.

Abdul Sultan Madhani, a friend of the family, said the family is in a lot of distress and they are frantically looking for her.

Anyone who may have seen her and had any contact with her is asked to contact police.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies