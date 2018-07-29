Teenager goes missing while walking her dog in East York

Toronto police are asking the public for help in looking for a teenager who went missing earlier this week in East York while walking her family dog.

Sydney Lakhani, 15, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Cosburn Avenue and Coxwell Avenue area.

The family dog was later found tied up in the area she went missing.

She’s described as 5 foot 3 inches with purple dyed hair.

Lakhani was last seen wearing black skirt, white t-shirt and large hoop earrings. She is maybe carrying a pink and black knapsack.

Abdul Sultan Madhani, a friend of the family, said the family is in a lot of distress and they are frantically looking for her.

Anyone who may have seen her and had any contact with her is asked to contact police.