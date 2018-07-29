Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police trying to determine cause of death for woman found in N.B. First Nation
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 29, 2018 4:32 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 29, 2018 at 5:20 pm EDT
ELSIPOGTOG FIRST NATION, N.B. – An autopsy was conducted on Sunday for a 22-year-old woman found dead in a New Brunswick First Nation — a death police have deemed suspicious.
Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.
She says officers are now trying to determine the young woman’s cause of death in order to continue the investigation.
A man was taken into custody and is being assessed in hospital, although Rogers-Marsh declined to comment on his condition and did not refer to him as a suspect.
She also did not say if he and the victim knew each other.
