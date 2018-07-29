NY Times counters Trump tweet about White House meeting

The publisher of the New York Times issued a statement Sunday, disputing remarks made by President Donald Trump following a recent meeting at the White House.

A.G. Sulzberger says he accepted an invitation to meet with the president on July 20 and planned to raise concerns about the Trump’s “deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric.”

While it was his understanding that the topics discussed at the meeting were off the record, the newspaper issued a statement after Trump’s Sunday morning tweets “has put the meeting on the record.”

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times,” tweeted Trump. “Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, ‘Enemy of the People.’ Sad!”

Trump has bristled at negative media coverage of himself and the administration and he was the one who coined the phrase “enemy of the people” while accusing it of spreading “fake news.”

In his statement, Sulzberger says he made a point of telling the president that his language was not only “divisive but increasingly dangerous.”

“I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence,” said Sulzberger.

“I warned that it was putting lives at risk, that it was undermining the democratic ideals of our nation, and that it was eroding one of our country’s greatest exports: a commitment to free speech and a free press.”

Sulzberger said he told the president if he was upset with coverage of his administration he was free to tell the world but he implored him to reconsider his broader attacks on journalism, which he called “dangerous and harmful to our country.”

After Sulzberger took over from his father on Jan. 1, Trump tweeted that his ascension gives the paper a “last chance” to fulfil its founder’s vision of impartiality.