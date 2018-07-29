Memorial grows, churches pay tribute after deadly Danforth shooting

The community is still recovering, one week after a horrific shooting on the Danforth took two young lives, and injured 13 people.

Dozens of people dropped off flowers, lit candles, and left notes at the intersection of Danforth and Logan, adding to an already growing memorial.

“I didn’t think I’d get such an emotional reaction but it’s actually pretty sad to see all the teddy bears and unicorns,” said Tereasa Caster, who visited the memorial with her 10-year-old daughter Sunday. “It could have happened to us, or anybody,” she said.

Prayers were also abundant at the memorial and at the community’s four churches, where reverends held moments of silence and paid tribute to the victims.

“Not just for the two lovely girls that were killed, but all those that were affected,” said Reverend Jeanette Lewis.

“It was an emotional one hour,” said Gary Burla, who attended church service Sunday morning.

St. Barnabas on the Danforth Anglican Church has been open every day since the shooting.

“We felt people needed a place to come, ” said Reverend Lewis. “Some people just want to come and sit and be quiet and say a prayer and reflect, other people still need to talk.”

“When something like this happens, it does have an impact on everybody,” said Maria Russouw, who attended church service. “There are thousands of people who have lost loved ones, so coming together is just amazing.”

Meanwhile, some local businesses say while the community is still recovering from last week’s shooting, residents are coming together to find some normalcy.

“People don`t really sit outside anymore, just take things to go,” said Lukumum employee Yianni Anastasiatis. “Obviously it’s not been normal but it’s starting to normalize a bit.”

The TTC organized a march Sunday evening in honour of the victims.