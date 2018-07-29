Man killed after flipping over motorcycle in Etobicoke

One man in his 50s has been killed after he lost control of his motorcycle in Etobicoke.

Officers were called to Norseman Street at Islington Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Early reports from police indicate the motorcyclist lost control and flipped over the motorcycle.

Paramedics say the man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Norseman is closed in both directions between Kipling and Islington as police investigate.