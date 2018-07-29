Man seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in east-end

A man in his 40s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle on Lake Shore Blvd. E. and Coxwell Ave.

Paramedics were called to the area before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night and rushed the man to a trauma centre in an emergency run.

Toronto police say the driver remained on scene.

Eastbound Lake Shore is closed from Northern Dancer to Coxwell for the investigation.