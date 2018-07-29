Man in serious condition after early morning hit-and-run

A man suffered serious to life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in North York early Sunday morning.

It’s believed the man, in his 20s, was crossing Finch Avenue at Keele Street across from the Finch West subway station around 3:30 a.m. when he was struck.

It’s not known at this time if the man was crossing the street with a green light.

No make, model or description of the vehicle is available at this time but police say there are a couple of banks and a 24-hour fast food restaurant near the intersection and it’s hoped security camers from those businesses may have caught the incident on video.

Police are also appealing to the driver to turn himself in.