Loading articles...

Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in new 'fever dream' comedy

Last Updated Jul 29, 2018 at 6:40 pm EDT

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Emma Stone plays Annie Landsberg and Jonah Hill plays Owen Milgrim in "Maniac," about a radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment with no complications or side-effects whatsoever. Things do not go as planned. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are starring in a new TV series that tackles sensitive issues of mental illness and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Netflix series, a black comedy titled “Maniac,” follows two participants of a murky late-stage pharmaceutical drug trial.

Hill plays a man diagnosed with schizophrenia, while Stone plays a woman fixated on broken relationships.

Both sign up to test a mysterious pill believed to cure anything about the mind, but things do not go as planned.

Cindy Holland, vice-president of Netflix original series, announced its debut date, Sept. 21, during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer meeting.

Holland called “Maniac” a “thought-provoking, fever dream of a show.”

The actors starred opposite each other in the 2007 teen comedy “Superbad.”

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies