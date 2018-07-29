4 people facing 35 charges, 1 firearm seized in drug investigation: police

Toronto police have laid 35 charges against four people after a gun was seized during a drug investigation.

It’s alleged that plainclothes officers observed a vehicle with four occupants engage in two different drug transactions in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue on Friday around 9:45 p.m.

When they stopped the vehicle and arrested the occupants, it’s further alleged a loaded .32 caliber handgun with nine rounds and one in the chamber, ready to be fired, fell from one of the suspects.

Marijuana and crack cocaine was also allegedly found.

Three men and one person under the age of 18 were charged as a result.

Dustin Maxwell, 25, Ricardo Rhule, 27, and Leonilia Afrane, 27, all from Toronto are facing a number of drug- and gun-related charges including possession of a firearm obtained by a crime, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking.

A young offender was charged with failure to comply with probation.

All four appeared in court on Saturday.