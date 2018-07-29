3 winning tickets share Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO – Three ticket holders, in Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies, will share the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

Each winning ticket is worth $1,666,666.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 1 will be approximately $5 million.