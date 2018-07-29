2 firearms seized after driver attempts to evade officers: police

Toronto police have arrested one man and seized two firearms after he allegedly attempted to evade officers.

Police say officers were conducting a liquor licence investigation in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Chesswood Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

While on the scene, police observed a man leaving the establishment and attempting to drive away.

The officers approached the car to investigate whether the driver was impaired. The man then allegedly tried to evade police and drive into three parked vehicles.

Police say they allegedly seized a loaded Sig Sauer .45 calibre with eight rounds of .45 calibre ammunition and a Glock 17, 9mm calibre with one round of 9mm ammunition, along with heroin and cocaine.

Yass Abdillahi, 25, of Brampton is facing 20 charges including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, driving while ability impaired, assault with intent to resist arrest and six counts possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He will appear in court on Monday.