World gazes at longest total lunar eclipse this century

Curiosity and awe have greeted a complete lunar eclipse, the longest one of this century and visible in much of the world.

The so-called “blood moon” was visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon.

The total eclipse lasted 1 hour and 43 minutes, with the entire event lasting closer to four hours.

North America missed out on Friday’s lunar eclipse but can look forward to the next one on Jan. 21, 2019, according to NASA.