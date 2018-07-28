Loading articles...

Two winning tickets for Friday night's $35 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jul 28, 2018 at 4:40 am EDT

TORONTO – Two winning tickets were sold for the $35 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

One winning ticket was purchased in Ontario and the other in Quebec.

Each is worth $17.6 million.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 3 will be approximately $10 million.

